Dear Readers,
Kansas Traveler's fall 2009 issue was our last. After six years and 22 issues, we retired.
John & Susan Howell
Fall 2009 issue's front page
For amazing vacations and day trips,
Do it in Kansas.
The 8 Wonders of Kansas - Find out about Kansas' architecture, art, commerce, cuisine, customs, geography, history and people.
Kansas Travel & Tourism - (The State of Kansas' website.)
Kansas on the Net - Our portal to Kansas Colleges, Counties, Geneology, Orgs, etc.
Kansas Explorers Club - See what other Kansas travelers enjoy doing (a project of the Kansas Sampler Foundation)
Greensburg - Stay abreast of the rebuilding of Greensburg
Mileage Between Cities - (From Kansas Department of Transportation.)